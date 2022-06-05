Kuo: Apple to ship up to 7 million MacBook Air in the second semester, new color coming

After Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported that Apple is not planning to add a wide array of new colors for the rumored new MacBook Air, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is doubling down on this information, while also bringing tidbits about its shipment forecast.

According to Kuo, “the new MacBook Air will more likely offer three standard color options and probably plus one new color, rather than the rainbow style like the iMac as the market expects.”

Previously, it was reported that Apple’s plans for the new MacBook Air would be bringing an iMac-like style to it with white bezels and multiple colors available. Now, analysts are betting on a more conservative approach, although this Mac is likely to get a notch and at least a MagSafe connector.

Ming-Chi Kuo says that the shipment forecast for this new MacBook Air is 6-7 million units if Quanta’s Shangai capacity can be back to pre-lockdown level before 3Q22.

In addition, the analyst believes delivery for the MacBook Air will be better than the current models of the MacBook Pro since it’s shipped by Quanta only while the Air will be from Quanta and Foxconn.

While, apparently, the lockdowns in China aren’t affecting the upcoming iPhone 14 production, it’s impossible to say the same about new Macs. Mark Gurman now believes that the new entry-level MacBook Pro also rumored to be introduced at WWDC 2022 was delayed due to the lockdowns.

The journalist also shared his latest predictions on what to expect from the new MacBook Air:

A new design “not dissimilar” to the latest MacBook Pro

New colors (dark blue, space gray, silver, and a champagne-like gold);

13-inch display;

Pair of USB-C ports;

MagSafe charging;

Touch ID

Are you excited for Apple to unveil this product? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

