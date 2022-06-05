Gurman: New 13-inch MacBook Pro potentially delayed beyond WWDC 2022

With the WWDC 2022 keynote just around the corner, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman is bringing his latest predictions and analysis about what Apple will likely – or not – unveil this Monday. While a new MacBook Air could see the light of the day, it seems that a 13-inch MacBook Pro was expected, but is now delayed.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman says “a faster 13-inch MacBook Pro had also been planned” but the lockdowns in China could have thrown off that part of the roadmap:

A faster 13-inch MacBook Pro had also been planned to launch around the same time as the new Air, but those same lockdowns in China could have thrown off that part of the roadmap as well. When that machine does launch, expect it to look the same as the current 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2020 sans the Touch Bar.

Apple unveiled October last year its redesigned MacBook Pro with the powerful M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, miniLED with ProMotion display, and lots of new ports. This new MacBook Pro, on the other hand, is rumored to feature the M2 chip, Apple’s Touch Bar, and the same USB-C ports.

Just like when Apple unveiled the first batch of M1 Macs, this Pro MacBook will likely be a little bit faster than the rumored new MacBook Air, although, in my opinion, it seems a bit off a MacBook Pro that doesn’t have a new design and also very similar to a possible new and better product (the rumored Air).

Mark Gurman also rounds up what he expects from this new MacBook Air:

A new design “not dissimilar” to the latest MacBook Pro

New colors (dark blue, space gray, silver, and a champagne-like gold);

13-inch display;

Pair of USB-C ports;

MagSafe charging;

Touch ID

A Touch Bar isn’t expected. Gurman believes the new MacBook Air could feature a notch “to match its pricier cousin.”

What are your thoughts on new Macs coming during WWDC 2022? Share them in the comment section below!

