Check out these WWDC 2022 inspired wallpapers for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac

We’re finally just a few days away from WWDC 2022. Different from the 2021 artwork that featured several Memoji, Apple is betting on a more sober experience with the Swift logo in a black-ish background. If you’re feeling the mood of the Worldwide Developers Conference, what about changing your device’s background with these WWDC 2022-inspired wallpapers?

Starting with Parker Ortolani, who shared on his Twitter eight WWDC 2022-inspired wallpapers focused on the iPhone and iPad. The wallpapers are optimized for iPhone 13 Pro Max, but will work beautifully on all iPhone models.

My favorite wallpapers are the one with bubbles and another one with the gradient dock. Parker also made sure to include three different options for iPad users to take advantage of. You can take a look at them here.

Another Twitter user that shared some cool WWDC 2022-inspired wallpapers was Basic Apple Guy. They basically tweaked the official artwork to look cool with your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. You can download them here.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 during WWDC 2022 keynote on June 6. As always, 9to5Mac will bring the full coverage of the event as well as everything new with the company’s operating systems.

You can also take a trip back to the latest WWDC with our inspired wallpapers full of Memoji here.

How do you like these WWDC 2022-inspired wallpapers? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

