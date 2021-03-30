Show your developer pride with some WWDC21 wallpapers & watch faces

This morning, Apple finally announced WWDC 2021, taking place the week of June 7 in an all-online format just like last year. Apple’s artwork for this year’s conference features some gorgeous 3D Memoji designs inspired by the Craig Federighi meme that came out of last year’s Apple Silicon on the Mac introduction. We created some fun new wallpapers for iPhone and new watch faces for Apple Watch to celebrate the announcement. You can download them below!

There are a few different Memoji characters that Apple has included in the WWDC 2021 artwork. You can cycle through all of them on Apple.com. We’ve compiled a few different designs for these wallpapers. There’s one for each of the four Memoji characters, including the student one. There’s also an abstract shadow one and two up close gradient wallpapers.

The wallpapers are optimized for iPhone 12 Pro Max but will work beautifully on all iPhone models. They look really nice on OLED displays with their deep blacks. We’ve also included Apple Watch optimized images that are great for the Photos watch face. If you include them all in a single album, you can have the Photos face cycle through each one every time you raise your wrist.





To download these wallpapers and watch faces, just tap and hold them and save them to your photo library. If you want to use the Apple Watch faces, just add a Photos face to your Watch, and select these images to fill in the face.























