WWDC 2022 kicks off with tours of the new Apple Developer Center, here’s a look inside

WWDC 2022 officially kicks off tomorrow, but developers who were invited to the event are getting a head start as Apple is offering tours of its all-new Developer Center, which is located on the Apple Park Campus. Images posted to Twitter have offered our first look inside the Developer Center, which features different rooms named after macOS releases, the Big Sur Theater, and much more.

The Apple Developer had been somewhat of a mystery until now. Apple’s Phil Schiller first teased the new building during his testimony in the Apple vs Epic Games legal trial last year. It was then revealed that WWDC 2022 mark the grand opening of the Developer Center, at least for the developers lucky enough to earn an invite through Apple’s lottery system.

While WWDC 2022 officially starts tomorrow, developers already in Cupertino can attend a special Open House event at the Developer Center today. Developer Paul Hudson has been sharing a slew of pictures from inside the Developer Center on Twitter, and it appears to be as impressive as you’d expect any building on the Apple Park campus to be.

As you can see in the images posted by Hudson below, the Developer Center features different rooms that are all named after macOS releases, including Panther, Tiger, Leopard, and El Capitan. Inside those rooms, developers will find a wide array of technology as well as whiteboards, TVs, and more for meetings and sessions.

One of the highlights of the new Developer Center is the is the Big Sur Theater, which appears to be a scaled down version of Steve Jobs Theater — but equally as impressive. There’s a large stage with a massive screen, plush seating for developers, and more.

Throughout the rest of the Developer Center, Hudson says you can find a variety of Easter eggs, pieces of classic Apple hardware, and more. Developers also received a swag package consisting of a t-shirt, a hat, a water bottle, and a collection of enamel pins.

You can view all of the pictures from Hudson below. The Developer Center will be open for those developers already at Apple Park until 6 p.m. local time tonight. It will also be where John Gruber will host his annual The Talk Show Live event, likely featuring an interview with Apple executive(s). The Talk Show Live is slated for Tuesday, June 7.

All the room names are from macOS releases! #WWDC22 pic.twitter.com/5pvCKlfafQ — Paul Hudson (@twostraws) June 5, 2022

These rooms are packed with technology – it’s like an Apple Store just for developers 🤩 #WWDC22 pic.twitter.com/NijhFVojq6 — Paul Hudson (@twostraws) June 5, 2022

Here’s the Big Sur theater, which is 🤯 in a room. #WWDC22 pic.twitter.com/Ey4fnU4lNt — Paul Hudson (@twostraws) June 5, 2022

They went to *extraordinary* lengths to add fun little things throughout the building, including Easter eggs to unlock, classic pieces of equipment, and more. A fun tour! #WWDC22 pic.twitter.com/jVy4cqtYSi — Paul Hudson (@twostraws) June 5, 2022

