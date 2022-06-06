Which hardware announcement do you want to see most at WWDC 2022?

We’re just a few hours away from the WWDC 2022 keynote taking place. Apart from software releases, we’ll likely see new hardware announced as well. With the Apple Store down, it usually means Apple is readying some new products alongside iOS 16, macOS 13, and more. Which hardware announcement do you want to see the most?

Starting with the MacBook Air, it seems very possible that Apple will introduce a redesigned machine during the WWDC 2022 keynote. With at least one new color (dark blue), this MacBook Air could bring back the MagSafe charger, get a notch similar to the one available on the MacBook Pro, and the brand new M2 chip, which should be based on the A15 processor.

Alongside that, a base-model MacBook Pro could also see the light of the day. Different from the ones introduced back in October, this entry-level machine would feature the old design with the Touch Bar, and would only get the M2 chip instead.

While WWDC is usually a software event, there’s still more hardware we can expect during the keynote. For example, Apple has been rumored to introduce a redesigned Mac mini. 9to5Mac found an M2 Mac mini and Mac mini Tower pages on an Apple authorized reseller. While the first one could feature the M2 chip, the second one is rumored to feature the M1 Pro. Little is known about these products, but who knows.

In addition, Apple teased in its October event that a new Mac Pro was in development. Since the last time the company announced a Mac Pro was during the WWDC 2019, it would make sense if Apple decided to do the same at the WWDC 2022 keynote.

Last but not least, Apple could always tease its rumored headset (alongside realityOS). For this past year, rumors and analysts believe the company will soon enter a new segment since the introduction of the Apple Watch, half a decade ago. If that’s the case, we could see a Mixed Reality headset in all of its glory (or close to that).

With all that in mind, which hardware announcement do you want to see the most at WWDC 2022 keynote in a few hours? Vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: