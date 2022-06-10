Apple again updates App Store guidelines to comply with Dutch government requirements

Apple on Friday once again updated App Store guidelines following complaints from the Dutch government, which claimed last month that the company’s actions to allow dating apps to use alternative payment methods on the App Store were “insufficient.” However, despite the changes, the company criticized the decision by the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM).

In a statement to developers, the company says it is introducing “additional adjustments” to comply with the Dutch regulator regarding the requirement that dating apps be allowed to offer alternative payment methods apart from the App Store’s in-app purchases system.

Among the changes, dating-app developers in the Netherlands can choose whether they want to offer an alternative payment method combined with Apple’s in-app purchases. Previously, developers had to choose either an alternative payment method or Apple’s.

Another change coming with the update is that the user interface has been adjusted to make the options clearer to both developers and users. Apple has also adjusted the payment-processing-provider criteria for developers who wish to use either of the entitlements.

And now, the 3% discount on in-app purchases also qualifies for the App Store Small Business Program or recurring subscriptions longer than one year.

Apple disagrees with Dutch regulator over App Store changes

Despite these recent changes, which had to be complied with due to local law in the Netherlands, Apple says that it strongly disagrees with the ACM’s decisions. More specifically, Apple says it doesn’t believe the App Store changes imposed by the Dutch regulator are intended to protect users’ privacy and data security.

At the same time, Apple says it is appealing against the original order of the Dutch regulator regarding dating apps on the App Store.

We don’t believe some of these changes are in the best interests of our users’ privacy or data security. Because Apple is committed to constructive engagement with regulators, we’re making the additional changes at the ACM’s request. As we’ve previously said, we disagree with the ACM’s original order and are appealing it.

More details about the changes announced by Apple for dating apps in the Netherlands can be found on the Apple Developer website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: