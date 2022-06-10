Apple again updates App Store guidelines to comply with Dutch government requirements

Filipe Espósito

- Jun. 10th 2022 2:48 pm PT

0

Apple on Friday once again updated App Store guidelines following complaints from the Dutch government, which claimed last month that the company’s actions to allow dating apps to use alternative payment methods on the App Store were “insufficient.” However, despite the changes, the company criticized the decision by the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM).

In a statement to developers, the company says it is introducing “additional adjustments” to comply with the Dutch regulator regarding the requirement that dating apps be allowed to offer alternative payment methods apart from the App Store’s in-app purchases system.

Among the changes, dating-app developers in the Netherlands can choose whether they want to offer an alternative payment method combined with Apple’s in-app purchases. Previously, developers had to choose either an alternative payment method or Apple’s.

Another change coming with the update is that the user interface has been adjusted to make the options clearer to both developers and users. Apple has also adjusted the payment-processing-provider criteria for developers who wish to use either of the entitlements.

And now, the 3% discount on in-app purchases also qualifies for the App Store Small Business Program or recurring subscriptions longer than one year.

Apple disagrees with Dutch regulator over App Store changes

Apple again updates App Store guidelines to comply with Dutch government requirements

Despite these recent changes, which had to be complied with due to local law in the Netherlands, Apple says that it strongly disagrees with the ACM’s decisions. More specifically, Apple says it doesn’t believe the App Store changes imposed by the Dutch regulator are intended to protect users’ privacy and data security.

At the same time, Apple says it is appealing against the original order of the Dutch regulator regarding dating apps on the App Store.

We don’t believe some of these changes are in the best interests of our users’ privacy or data security. Because Apple is committed to constructive engagement with regulators, we’re making the additional changes at the ACM’s request. As we’ve previously said, we disagree with the ACM’s original order and are appealing it.

More details about the changes announced by Apple for dating apps in the Netherlands can be found on the Apple Developer website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

App Store

App Store

About the Author

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.