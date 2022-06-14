Deals: 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro now $200 off, AirPods Max all-time low at $429, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a $200 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro discount. That’s alongside AirPods Max returning to the all-time low and Samsung’s Smart AirPlay 2 M8 Monitor at $600. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro now $200 off

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $2,299 in two styles. Normally fetching $2,499, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings while delivering the first price cut in over two months. Stock shortages have made finding this on shelves a tough feat as of late at retail, making today’s discount to the second-best price yet even more notable.

Apple’s latest flagship MacBook Pro refreshes the popular 16-inch form-factor with a redesign inside and out. The new M1 Pro chip powers the experience and pairs with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. See why it was our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac, and then head below for more.

AirPods Max return to all-time low of $429 in several styles

Following up the discounts on Apple’s true wireless releases from last week, Amazon is now offering the best price to date on its higher-end AirPods Max. Arriving in several styles, the over-ear headphones are now down to $429. Normally fetching $549, this is $20 under our previous mention, a new 2022 low outright, and matching the best price to date overall last set back in December.

AirPods Max sit atop the rest of Apple’s personal listening stable with a suite of flagship features in tow. Best-in-class active noise cancellation is going to be the main selling point for many, with the additions of Spatial Audio, Hey Siri support, and 20-hour playback to round out the spec sheet. Then there’s the premium design that pairs an aluminum frame with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Save $100 on Samsung’s iMac-like Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor

Amazon is currently offering the all-new Samsung M8 AirPlay 2 Smart Monitor for $600. Marking the second cash discount to date, today’s offer delivers a return to the all-time low at $100 off the usual $700 price tag.

Arriving with in one of four iMac-inspired designs, Samsung’s recently-released M8 Monitor just launched earlier in the spring and delivers a 32-inch 4K HDR10+ panel backed by other notable features. The USB-C connectivity can dish out 65W power to a connected device and rounds out the package alongside the modular SlimFit Camera. On the software side, you can expect to take advantage of AirPlay 2 alongside all of the built-in Netflix, Microsoft Office, and video calling features. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage.

