Apple Studio Display still backordered over 8 weeks, resell prices top $3K

Over three months after its initial announcement, Apple’s new Studio Display continues to face significant supply constraints. Currently, the entry-level Studio Display with the tilt-adjustable stand and standard glass is backordered to late July into early August, and there’s no indication those shipping estimates will improve anytime soon. In the meantime, resellers are cashing-in…

If you order an Apple Studio Display via the Apple Store Online today, here are the details on when it would arrive with standard delivery:

Standard glass + tilt-adjustable stand: August 1 to August 12

August 1 to August 12 Standard glass + title- and hight-adjustable stand: 8-10 weeks

8-10 weeks Standard glass + VESA mount adapter: 8-10 weeks

8-10 weeks Nano-texture glass + tilt-adjustable stand: 8-10 weeks

8-10 weeks Nano-texture glass + title- and hight-adjustable stand: 8-10 weeks

8-10 weeks Nano-texture glass + VESA mount adapter: 8-10 weeks

As you can see, Apple seemingly isn’t even confident enough in the state of its supply chain to give estimated delivery dates for any of the Studio Display variants other than the entry-level model.

As for availability from Apple Stores for same-day pickup: good luck. Across most major cities in the United States, Apple Stores appear to have zero stock of the Studio Display. A few stores did have some variations available, but never the entry-level model.

Finally, other retailers such as Best Buy and B&H Photo are also impacted by these shortages. Neither Best Buy nor B&H Photo are even accepting orders for the Studio Display, with both listing all models as completely out of stock and temporarily unavailable.

Resellers take advantage

As is always the case when supply shortages impact the availability of an in-demand product, scalpers and resellers on eBay are cashing in. A quick search of completed and sold listings on eBay indicate that “new” and “open box” condition Studio Displays are selling for more than the MSRP set by Apple. Listings categorized as “used” are generally selling for the retail price, if not more.

Most every Studio Display sold on eBay recently has fetched over $2,000, with some prices even nearing $3,000. This is true for auction and “buy it now” listings, as well as different configurations of the Studio Display itself.

As a refresher, the entry-level Studio Display sells for $1,599 from Apple directly; you won’t be able to find one on eBay for less than $2,000. Models with the coveted tilt- and height-adjustable stand are selling for even more right now, with most listings between the $2,500 and $3,000. Apple sells this model for $1,999. Other Studio Display variations with the nano-texture are even selling for over $3,000 and sometimes near $4,000.

The morale of the story? If you want a Studio Display and you haven’t already ordered, be prepared to wait until August or to pay a major premium from resellers.

