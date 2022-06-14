Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for International Day of Yoga

After the Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Earth Day and International Dance Day, Apple has scheduled a new one coming next week. For International Day of Yoga on June 21, Apple will hold an Activity Challenge that requires doing a yoga workout of 20 minutes or more.

Apple said:

Join in on the International Day of Yoga. On June 21, do a Yoga workout of 20 minutes or more and you’ll win this award. Record your time with any app that adds workouts to Health.

Apple Watch Activity Challenges are meant to promote using the watch for fitness and act as a way for Apple to guide users into taking advantage of the workout tracking features.

If you successfully complete the challenge with any workout app that logs data to Apple’s Fitness app, you’ll unlock the virtual achievement on the iPhone, Apple Watch, and in Apple’s Messages app. You’ll also gain access to exclusive stickers that can be used in the Messages app, FaceTime, and more.

You can also complete the challenge using Apple Fitness+, which is Apple’s own workout service that offers a variety of different categories of content. And yes, Apple Fitness+ does indeed offer yoga workouts.

Apple Watch users will be notified about this new International Day of Yoga Activity Challenge prior to when it kicks off.

