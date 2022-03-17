WeCrashed premieres on Apple TV+ starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway

Today, the limited series WeCrashed premieres on Apple TV+. WeCrashed stars Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as Adam Neumann, the CEO of office space startup WeWork, and his wife Rebekah Neumann. WeCrashed charts the crazy ventures that led to its meteoric fall from grace.

WeWork still exists today, but at a much lower valuation. At its peak, WeWork was one of the most valuable startups on the planet, worth about $47 billion. Based on real events, the series covers the narcissistic husband-wife relationship at the core of the company, and how Adam’s insane ideas backfired as hard as they did.

This is the first dramatic retelling of the WeWork story that has been covered several times in non-fiction, including the book The Cult of We and podcast series WeCrashed (on which the show is based).

You can watch the WeCrashed series exclusively on Apple TV+. A seven-day free trial is available if you haven’t already signed up with your Apple ID.

Apple TV+ includes a growing roster Apple Original TV shows and movies, which now touts over 100 titles.

You don't need an Apple device to watch TV+ content. The TV app is also available on iPhone, iPad and Mac. The best experience to enjoy Apple TV+ on your TV is to use an Apple TV set-top box. If you don't have an Apple TV box, you can get the app on many smart TVs, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox and more. You can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

WeCrashed is an eight-part limited series, premiering today on March 18 with the first three episodes. After that, a new episode will be released every Friday, through April 22.

WeCrashed Episode 1: March 18, 2022

WeCrashed Episode 2: March 18, 2022

WeCrashed Episode 3: March 18, 2022

WeCrashed Episode 4: March 25, 2022

WeCrashed Episode 5: April 1, 2022

WeCrashed Episode 6: April 8, 2022

WeCrashed Episode 7: April 15, 2022

WeCrashed Episode 8: April 22, 2022

