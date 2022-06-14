iOS 15.6 beta 3 now available to developers

Remember iOS 15.6? Well, beta 3 is now available to developers. This update comes 14 days after Apple seeded the second beta of this upcoming operating system to all public testers. The company is also making available the third beta of tvOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, watchOS 8.7, and macOS 12.5.

Today’s build of iOS 15.6 beta 3 is 19G5046d. Different from past iOS 15 updates, Apple hasn’t made available any important features so far. This will likely be the latest iOS 15 major update before the release of iOS 16 later in the fall.

Here’s what Apple announced with iOS 15.5 early last month:

Wallet now enables Apple Cash customers to send and request money from their Apple Cash card

Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your iPhone and automatically delete older ones

Fixes an issue where home automation, triggered by people arriving or leaving, may fail.

Alongside iOS 15.6 beta 3, Apple is also seeding macOS 12.5 beta 3 (build 21G5046c), watchOS 8.7 (build 19U5046b), and tvOS 15.6 beta 2 (build 19M5046c) to developers. HomePod 15.6 beta 3, on the other hand, is available for a small number of testers, since it’s private.

With Apple just previewing iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, people’s focus is on these new operating systems, expected to launch later this fall. Apple is bringing continuity features across these systems. iOS 16 has a new Lock Screen, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura bring new multitasking capabilities, watchOS 9 is revamping Watch Faces, and tvOS 16 was nearly forgotten by Apple.

