Young: 14″ iPad to feature LED panel, ProMotion unlikely, scheduled for early next year

Last week, analyst Ross Young said Apple could launch a 14″ iPad Pro as early as next year. Now, Young has corrected his information by reporting that Apple might not be readying a new iPad Pro, but a regular tablet instead.

The analyst shared the information seen by 9to5Mac in his Super Follow list on Twitter. According to Young, this 14.1″ iPad will not have a miniLED display, which is the main differentiator for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro regarding all other tablets. He says it’ll be “just regular LED edge lightning.” If that disappoints readers, the analyst also writes that ProMotion won’t be available with this tablet.

Ross Young published:

Surprisingly, we confirmed that 14.1″ iPad will not have miniLEDs after all, just regular LED edge lightning. It will also not likely be ProMotion either after talking with panel suppliers. So, it won’t likely be an iPad Pro, just an iPad. Q1’23 still looks likely thought.

If that’s the case, it seems a bit weird if Apple launches a bigger iPad that it’s not an iPad Pro, although it makes sense with this weekend’s report by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. According to the journalist, Apple is still expecting to launch new iPad Pro models later this year.

It depends on how you define ‘soon’. If soon is September or October, then yes. And I am looking forward to it. My 2020 iPad Pro with an A12Z is already showing its age (amazing how that works)– and it doesn’t support the latest multitasking features. In fact, I’ve loaded up iPadOS 16 on my iPad Pro and I really can’t find anything new. For the next iPad Pro, expect M2 chips, wireless charing, and upgrades to the camera system.

Last year, 9to5Mac shared a concept of a larger base-model iPad. Here are the benefits Parker Ortolani thought of this tablet:

In terms of modern features, it would have center stage and an ultra-wide, front-facing camera for video calls. It would have the same smart connector and Apple Pencil compatibility. They could simply start making the 12.9-inch version of the fabric Smart Keyboard cover. Of course, this new larger iPad would also pack a punch with the A13 Bionic chip in it. It would be a great-value iPad through and through, but with a significantly larger display that’d allow everyone who owns one to get more work done on it. The base model iPad is a great option for students, both because of its affordable price tag but also because of its familiarity. If Apple could offer that iPad with a larger display but a sub $500 price tag, it would be an even better choice for students big and small.

Would you be interested in a 14″ iPad, even if it’s not a Pro model? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

