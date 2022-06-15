BLUETTI EB3A is an app-controlled RV power station, with home emergency capabilities

There’s no shortage of RV power solutions out there, but very few of them are portable, and even fewer are capable of doubling as an emergency power system for your home. Meet the BLUETTI EB3A.

The company is best known for its ultra-high capacity home power stations, designed to keep your entire home up-and-running during a grid outage. With the EB3A, the company is bringing the same quality to a system designed for recreational vehicles and other mobile applications …

Powerful, portable, fast – choose three

There are powerful RV systems, portable products, and fast-charging ones. Generally, you get to choose one or two out of three. The BLUETTI EB3A ticks all of the boxes at once.

Power

The EB3A has a total capacity of 268Wh, and includes a 600W pure sine-wave inverter. That means you can power high-demand devices like fridge-freezers, and operate off-grid for days on end.

The EB3A lets you power or charge up to nine devices simultaneously! There are two AC outlets with a total output of up to 600W; a 100W USB-C port, which will charge a MacBook at full speed; and two regular USB-A ports.

There’s even a Powerlifting Mode which can power up to 1200W resistive devices such as hairdryers, vacuum cleaners, kettles, and resistive heaters.

Portable

Weighing just 10 pounds, the unit is completely standalone, making it easy to move between RV and home.

It’s also suitable for fully-mobile applications: photographers and videographers, for example, can use it to power studio lighting on location.

It’s also easy to keep an eye on power levels when the unit is some distance away, thanks to a companion app which gives you key info and acts as a remote control.

Fast-charging

The EB3A supports a standard charging rate of 268W, and a Turbo-charging rate of 430W. That means you can go from 0% to 80% capacity in as little as 30 minutes, and you don’t even need a power brick to do it – the unit comes with a single industry-standard AC cable.

Of course, you may not always have the luxury of charging from AC power, so the unit can be charged in three different ways:

AC power (1.5 hours/1h 20m in Turbo mode)

12V/24V vehicle charger (3.2 hours)

Solar charging (2.5 hours at 200W MPPT)

Not only that, but you can combine charging methods for even faster charging – for example AC and solar.

Safety and longevity

Many budget systems use lithium-ion batteries, and are vulnerable to a range of events that can shorten their life, or even pose a risk to owners:

Short-circuit

Over-current

Over-voltage

Overload

Overheating

BLUETTI uses the latest LiFeP04 battery, not a lithium-ion one. This charges faster, lasts longer, and is safer. You also get a sophisticated Battery Management System which protects against all of the above risks.

Emergency home use

Finally, the BLUETTI EB3A doubles as an emergency power system for your home. It of course can’t power your entire home in the way the company’s larger power stations can, but it can keep your essential devices – like computers, cellphones, and tablets – running during an extended outage.

Finally, there’s a UPS Bypass Mode, which lets you use the device as an uninterruptible power supply. To protect a computer, for example, plug the EB3A into the power socket, and your computer to one of the AC sockets on the front. That way, if the power goes out unexpectedly, your computer will switch seamlessly to being powered by the BLUETTI unit.

