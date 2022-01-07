Looking for a power bank for your entire home? BLUETTI has you covered

A power bank is a handy thing to have in case you run low on power with your iPhone, iPad or Mac, but what about those times when your entire home loses power? Whether it’s a storm, flood or problem with the grid, a self-contained backup power system for your home can enable you to keep the essential electrically-powered items up-and-running while you wait it out.

BLUETTI is one of the leaders in home power stations, and has just announced three new products, including the world’s first sodium-ion solar generator and battery pack …

The next generation of energy storage: Sodium-ion

We’re all familiar with the Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) batteries which power our Apple devices. These are ubiquitous for portable gadgets as they pack a lot of power into a small space, and support fast charging.

Li-ion batteries do, however, have some big drawbacks when it comes to scaling them up to the size and capacity needed to power a home. The rarity of the materials used in their construction means that they are both expensive and have a significant environmental cost, and their limited life can make them less than ideal when you’re investing the kind of cash needed for a home power station.

The next generation technology emerging to solve this problem is Sodium-ion (Na-ion) batteries, and it’s this tech which BLUETTI is pioneering in the world’s first sodium-ion solar generator. The generator is the NA300, and the matching battery-pack the B480.

This gets you four 20A plugs and one 30A L14-30 output port, all driven by the built-in 3,000W pure sine wave inverter. This is beefy enough to power most home appliances.

The NA300 (seen above) provides a 3,000Wh capacity, which you can boost with one or two B480 battery modules of 4,800Wh each. That means maximum all-in capacity is 12,600Wh, which will power your entire home for anything from a few days to a week, depending on usage.

When it comes to charging it, solar input maxes out at an incredible 3,000W, and if you charge from a combination of solar and AC, you can charge it from 0% to 80% in just 30 minutes. This is a great capability to have at times when the grid power is intermittent, just half an hour of grid power giving you enough juice to make it through two or more days.

If you live in a cold climate, sodium-ion also has you covered there, offering 85% capacity retention and efficiency of over 80% at temperates of -4F (-20C).

BLUETTI AC500 5,000-watt pure sine wave inverter

Having plenty of power available is half the equation, but if you want to run a bunch of high-powered devices simultaneously, you also need an inverter capable of delivering that power.

The 5kW AC500 is the most powerful inverter the company has ever offered, and BLUETTI believes it may beat everything else on the market. You can even pair two of them to deliver up to 10,000W output!

You can mate the AC500 with up to six B301 battery modules to give you an astonishing total capacity of 18,432Wh.

Charge rates are also impressive:

3,000W solar only

5,000W AC only

8,000W combined

BLUETTI EB3A proves entry-level doesn’t mean basic

Not everyone has the space or budget for a product that can power an entire home, but opting for an entry-level product doesn’t mean accepting mediocre performance.

The EB3A is a compact, affordable unit that still delivers an impressing 288Wh of capacity, 600W pure sine-wave inverter output, and 200 watts of solar input. That makes it a great solution for mobile use like RVs, while still keeping your essential devices powered in the event of a power outage at home.

Most impressively of all, AC charging is via a single cable (no power brick required), and can give you a 0% to 80% charge in just 20 minutes.

BLUETTI believes the EB3A takes the ultra-portable power station market to a whole new level.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: