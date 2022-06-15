Kuo: 15-inch MacBook could feature M2 and M2 Pro options without Air brand, 12-inch return uncertain

By the beginning of the year, DSSC said Apple was planning a 15-inch MacBook Air. Then, last week, Bloomberg reported that the company was indeed planning to launch this MacBook, alongside a 12-inch model for 2023. Now, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also has a few tidbits about Apple’s upcoming MacBooks.

According to Kuo, the new 15-inch MacBook would go to mass production in mid-1H23, with a launch date around 2Q23 or later. The interesting part about this computer is that it may offer two CPU options: the M2 chip (with 35W adapter) and M2 Pro (with 67W adapter).

While the Apple silicon MacBook Air is known for its fanless design, it would be very different if Apple adds a “Pro” chip to a fanless notebook.

For Bloomberg, this rumored 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 is a “wider version of the 13.6-inch MacBook Air” that Apple announced at WWDC. The company had initially considered releasing this 15-inch MacBook Air alongside the redesigned 13-inch model this year, but it “shelved those plans to focus on the 13.6-inch version.”

Alongside this 15-inch MacBook Air, Bloomberg says Apple is planning a new 12-inch MacBook, Kuo says he didn’t hear anything about it so far. Here’s what Bloomberg reported:

Apple has also begun work on a new 12-inch laptop and is considering launching it at the end of 2023 or in early 2024. If Apple moves forward with the release, it would represent the company’s smallest laptop since it discontinued the 12-inch MacBook in 2019.

For DSCC, Ross Young only talks about the display, since this is his expertise. For months, he reported that Apple is “is planning a new variant of the MacBook Air for 2023 that will feature a screen size of around 15-inches.”

Would you be interested in a 15-inch MacBook Air? Do you think it could also feature an M2 Pro chip? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Prediction updates:

1. New 15" MacBook would go to mass production in mid-1H23, and launch date may be 2Q23 or later.

2. New 15" MacBook may offer two CPU options, M2 (with 35W adapter) & M2 Pro (with 67W adapter).

3. I haven't heard of any plans for rumored 12" MacBook yet. https://t.co/zm09nMvG7R — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 15, 2022

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: