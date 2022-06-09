Bloomberg: Apple planning 15″ MacBook Air, new 12″ MacBook, and MacBook Pro upgrades

Following reports of a new 14.1-inch iPad Pro coming next year, Apple is also reportedly developing new form factors for its MacBook lineup. According to Bloomberg, Apple is planning a 15-inch MacBook Air for 2023 as well as a new 12-inch laptop and upgrades to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

The report says that Apple is working on a larger 15-inch MacBook Air that could be ready for release as soon as early spring in 2023. This comes after Display Supply Chain Consultant Analyst Ross Young also reported that a 15-inch MacBook Air could be released in 2023.

Today’s report from Bloomberg explained that the 15-inch MacBook Air in development is a “wider version of the 13.6-inch MacBook Air” that Apple announced at WWDC this week. The company had initially considered releasing this 15-inch MacBook Air alongside the redesigned 13-inch model this year, but it “shelved those plans to focus on the 13.6-inch version.”

There’s also a new 12-inch MacBook in the works with Apple Silicon inside:

Apple has also begun work on a new 12-inch laptop and is considering launching it at the end of 2023 or in early 2024. If Apple moves forward with the release, it would represent the company’s smallest laptop since it discontinued the 12-inch MacBook in 2019.

Finally, there are upgrades for the existing 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros coming as soon as later this year. The new models, code-named J414 and J416, aren’t expected to be “radically new products,” but rather updated versions of the existing MacBook Pro models with faster chips.

“The M2 Max chip in the next high-end MacBook Pros will include 12 main processing cores and up to 38 graphics cores, up from a maximum of 10 processing cores and 32 graphics cores in the current models,” Bloomberg reported.

The new MacBook Pros could be released as soon as later this year, though Bloomberg cautioned that the timeline could slip to early 2023.

The report also emphasized that Apple is continuing its work on a new Mac mini and Mac Pro with more powerful Apple Silicon inside.

