iPad Pro with 14.1-inch mini-LED and ProMotion display in development for early 2023

Now that iPadOS 16 has been announced with proper multitasking features, Apple is reportedly pressing ahead with development of a new 14.1-inch iPad Pro. According to reliable analyst Ross Young, the 14.1-inch iPad Pro is currently in development and could be launched in early 2023 with ProMotion and mini-LED display technology in tow.

14.1-inch iPad Pro on the way

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported almost a year ago that Apple was exploring future iPad designs with larger screens, saying that such a product was “a couple of years down the road.” Today’s tweet from Ross Young corroborates that timeline and offers additional details.

Young explains:

Confirmed the 14.1″ iPad Pro is being developed with our supply chain sources. It will have MiniLEDs and ProMotion. Not sure of the timing, but early 2023 may be more likely.

For those unfamiliar, Ross Young is an analyst for Display Supply Chain Consultants. As such, his reporting is usually based on indications from the supply chain similar to analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo. He has proven to be an incredibly reliable source for display information such as screen sizes and screen technology.

As it stands today, the iPad lineup is available in two different screen sizes at 11-inches and 12.9-inches. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro uses mini-LED display technology, while the 11-inch iPad Pro is rumored to add mini-LED with its next update.

With the 14.1-inch iPad Pro now rumored for early 2023, it’s unclear what that means for the rumored iPad Pro redesign that we were expecting this year. It could be that we don’t see any new iPad Pro in 2022, with Apple planning a completely new lineup for 2023 instead.

The redesigned iPad Pro form factor is expected to feature a larger Apple logo on the back made out of glass. This Apple logo could incorporate

9to5Mac’s Take

People have been calling on Apple to make a larger-screened iPad Pro for years, but a jump to 14.1-inches is not as dramatic as some might have hoped. It’s also unclear if the 14.1-inch model would replace the 12.9-inch model, or serve as another option altogether.

After using Stage Manager in iPadOS 16, however, I can absolutely see the argument for a larger-screened iPad Pro. In fact, a 14.1-inch form factor might be the sweet spot for an iPad that combines touch and trackpad input.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of a larger iPad Pro? Let us know down in the comments!

