Kuo: 2022 iPad Pro to feature Mini-LED display in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models

Apple announced earlier this year a new generation iPad Pro with the M1 chip, 5G support, and a Mini-LED display. The new display technology, however, is exclusive to the 12.9-inch model — at least so far. In a new research note obtained by 9to5Mac, reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that both 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will feature a Mini-LED panel in 2022.

According to Kuo, Apple has been investing in more Mini-LED display suppliers as it plans to adopt the technology in more products. Apple’s first device with a Mini-LED display was the 12.9-inch iPad Pro introduced earlier this year. For those unfamiliar, Mini-LED relies on thousands of really small LEDs in the backlight, which results in higher contrast ratios and deeper blacks, similar to OLED.

Since this technology is more expensive, Apple only adopted it in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro this year. However, the analyst believes that the addition of more Mini-LED display suppliers will reduce the cost of the component and help the company build more devices with the new panel. With the next generation iPad Pro, the smaller 11-inch model should also get a Mini-LED display.

Kuo’s report also corroborates that the 2022 iPad Pro will likely keep the same screen sizes as the current generation, which are 11 and 12.9 inches. A Bloomberg report last month claimed that Apple has been developing a redesigned iPad Pro with a glass back, but it’s unclear whether Apple will actually adopt the new design in 2022. Mark Gurman recently said that the company has been exploring iPad models with larger screens, but Kuo believes that we shouldn’t expect this next year.

The analyst reinforced that Apple will introduce new MacBook Pro models later this year with Mini-LED displays, and that the same technology will arrive in the MacBook Air next year.

