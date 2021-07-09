Kuo: Redesigned MacBook Pro coming later this year with Mini-LED, MacBook Air with new display in 2022

Every day, more rumors suggest that Apple will indeed introduce new redesigned MacBook Pro models later this year. In a new research note obtained by 9to5Mac, reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reinforces that new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will enter mass production in the third quarter of 2021.

The analyst suggests that the company is ready to start production of the next generation MacBook Pro in the coming months, which will be available in a new 14-inch and 16-inch form-factor. According to Kuo, Apple has been investing in more Mini-LED display suppliers as it plans to adopt the technology in more products, including the new MacBook Pro.

Apple’s first device with a Mini-LED display was the 12.9-inch iPad Pro introduced earlier this year. For those unfamiliar, Mini-LED relies on thousands of really small LEDs in the backlight, which results in higher contrast ratios and deeper blacks, similar to OLED.

Based on previous rumors (including other reports from Kuo), the new MacBook Pro will have a “flat-edged design” similar to what we’ve seen in the latest iMac, iPad Pro, and iPhone 12 designs. Apple also plans to bring back more ports to its laptop Pro, such as HDMI, SD card slot, and even MagSafe. This machine is also expected to have a more powerful M1X chip, the first evolution of Apple Silicon in Macs since M1.

MacBook Air

The MacBook Pro is not the only one that will have a Mini-LED display. Kuo’s latest report also mentions that Apple wants to adopt the same technology in the next generation MacBook Air. However, that should only be announced sometime in 2022.

Earlier this week, leaker DylanDkt said that the new MacBook Air will likely be the first with an M2 chip (not the M1X, which will have a more advanced GPU focused on the Pro lineup). Dylan also heard that the new MacBook Air will be available in multiple colors, just like the new iMac. However, it’s unknown when exactly this new MacBook Air will be introduced.

