While rumors expect a new MacBook Pro for later this year, a leaker now says we can also expect a new MacBook Air that will launch in the first half of 2022 in different colors. This comes after Bloomberg previously reported on Apple’s plans to introduce its M1 successor with an updated MacBook Air.

In a tweet posted this week, DylanDkt says that the next MacBook Air will feature an M2 processor, as the M1X will be reserved for the Pro Mac devices. According to him, since the next M-series chip will be launched next year, so will be this colorful MacBook Air. This leaker has previously accurately reported details of the new M1 iMac and the 2021 iPad Pro

This is not the first time we’ve heard rumors of a colorful MacBook Air. For example, in May, leaker Jon Prosser said in a video on his YouTube channel that Apple has been testing prototypes of a new MacBook model in more colors, including a blue one. Prosser’s source suggests that Apple will bring in “colors for average consumers,” suggesting that it is likely the MacBook Air — or a new MacBook lineup — that will get color options.

Other details about this new MacBook remain unknown. According to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company plans to announce a new MacBook Air with a Mini-LED display by 2022.

9to5Mac‘s Parker Ortolani also imagined a new MacBook following the design of the 24-inch iMac:

There’s certainly a possibility that the first radically different MacBook isn’t an existing product, but an entirely new one or a returning one. I could easily see Apple bringing back the no-name MacBook again. But the story remains the same. Apple has to be bringing the same amount of fun and optimism seen in the new iMac to a notebook.

