Report: Apple developing new 15-inch MacBook Air that could come in 2023

Apple has new form factors in store for the MacBook Air and entry-level iPad for 2023, according to a new report from Display Supply Chain Consultants. Apple is reportedly planning a 15-inch MacBook Air that could be released in 2023, alongside a version of the entry-level iPad with a slightly larger display.

Display Supply Chain Consultants released its in-depth Quarterly Advanced IT Display Shipment and Technology report, and it includes some tidbits about what to expect from Apple over the coming years. The report is only available to members of the display industry, but DSCC analyst Ross Young shared some of the Apple tidbits with 9to5Mac.

According to DSCC supply chain information, Apple is planning a new variant of the MacBook Air for 2023 that will feature a screen size of around 15-inches. The company is also reportedly planning to increase the display of the current 13.3-inch MacBook Air to something that is “slightly larger” but still between 13-inches and 14-inches.

Finally, DSCC also says Apple is planning a “slightly larger” screen for the entry-level iPad. The current entry-level iPad features a 10.2-inch display, and we are only expecting a “slightly larger” display once the change is made next year.

The real piece of news here is that Apple is planning a 15-inch MacBook Air that could be released as soon as 2023. Just last month, I penned a piece calling on Apple to make a 16-inch MacBook Air. As I wrote at the time:

If there was ever a time for Apple to shake up the MacBook Air form factor, it seems like now is that time. We’re in the midst of the transition from Intel to Apple Silicon processors, which has allowed Apple to dramatically redesign and improve products such as the 24-inch iMac and MacBook Pro.

Internal emails revealed as part of the Epic vs Apple lawsuit also indicated that Apple considered releasing a 15-inch MacBook Air back in the first half of 2008. The company instead opted to make a smaller 11-inch model.

What do you think: should Apple make a 15-inch MacBook Air with Apple Silicon inside? Let us know down in the comments.

