Verizon adds 5GB hotspot to its most affordable unlimited plan at no cost

Verizon is adding more value to its entry-level unlimited plan starting tomorrow, June 16. The “5G Start” plan that goes for as low as $35/month per line is gaining 5GB of included premium hotspot

The most affordable unlimited plan from Verizon, 5G Start is an appealing option for price-conscious customers looking to get reliable coverage. However, one of the main differences between the economy plan and the more expensive options from Verizon has been no hotspot support for 5G Start users.

Starting tomorrow, June 16, Verizon is adding 5 GB of premium hotspot connectivity for free to everyone on the 5G Start plan.

Verizon shared with 9to5Mac that the hotspot data will be added automatically for 5G Start customers, no action is needed to get in on the offer.

5G Start unlimited plans also include six months of free access to Disney+, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade.

For those who need more hotspot data, Verizon’s 5G Play More and Do More plans have 25GB of hotspot data, and the 5G Get More plan has 50GB for hotspotting.

Another difference between the 5G Start and the mid and high-tier plans is access to Verizon’s 5G UWB coverage, its fastest 5G speeds. That’s limited to Play More, Do More, and Get More customers.

In related news, back in May Verizon introduced an “economic adjustment charge” that equated to a roughly $5 increase in bills for those with four lines.

