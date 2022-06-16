Verizon makes all internet plans $25 including fiber, LTE and 5G Home with eligible mobile plan

Michael Potuck

- Jun. 16th 2022 6:00 am PT

Earlier this year Verizon started offering its 5G Home Internet at half price to customers with an eligible mobile unlimited plan bringing the price from $50 to $25/month. Now the company is offering the same low $25 pricing for its Fios fiber and LTE Home internet options.

Starting today Verizon is making it more appealing and affordable for customers with unlimited mobile plans to take advantage of home internet for just $25/month – now including its Fios fiber and LTE Home in addition to 5G Home.

All of the Verizon home internet options with Fios, 5G, and LTE Home feature:

  • No annual contract
  • No cost for setup or equipment
  • No hidden fees
  • No data caps

Verizon $25 home internet with eligible mobile plan

With the $25/month deal, Verizon offers:

  • 300 Mbps Fios (fiber)
  • Up to 300 Mbps 5G Home Internet
    • 2-year price lock and up to $500 for early termination fees
    • 30-day guarantee
  • Up to 50 Mbps LTE Home Internet
    • 2-year price lock and up to $500 for early termination fees
    • 30-day guarantee

Faster plans are available but they will cost more than $25/month.

The eligible unlimited mobile plans to get $25 home internet from Verizon are the 5G Play More, Do More, and Get More tiers that go from $45-$55/month per line. Customers also need to be set up with autopay to get the special $25 pricing for home internet.

Just yesterday Verizon also added 5GB hotspot to its most affordable 5G Start mobile plans at no cost to customers. But keep in mind, the 5G Start plan isn’t eligible for the $25 home internet offer.

If you’re curious about 5G Home Internet, we’ve also got a detailed comparison:

