Weekend’s best Apple deals: M1 Pro MacBook Pro $200 off, M1 iMac from $1,235, more

The weekend has arrived, and so to have the best Apple discounts. Leading the way is an Apple Weekend sale at Amazon with $200 off the M1 Pro MacBook Pro. That’s alongside markdowns on the 24-inch M1 iMac and the Twelve South HoverBar sitting at $60. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 Pro MacBook Pro discounted in Apple Amazon weekend sale

Closing out the work week, a new limited-time Apple shopping event has gone live at Amazon and Best Buy. Discounting everything from the latest Macs to official Apple Watch bands and more, there are some rare savings to be had across the board. Our top pick has dropped Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB down to $1,799 at Amazon, delivering $200 in savings from the $1,999 going rate you’d typically pay. This is delivering the second-best price to date and lowest in months since it was on sale in March. You can also save on the elevated 1TB model, which now sits at $2,299 following the $200 discount.

As a highlight from this week’s Apple shopping event, the new 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro arrives with with a redesigned casing to match its refreshed internals. For starters, the Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display pairs with all of the power from the new M1 Pro chip, alongside the return of MagSafe charging. Not to mention, there’s also up to 17-hour battery life and improved I/O like three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and an SD card slot. There’s also an upgraded 16-core GPU to complement the upwards of 1TB of storage. See why it was our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac.

24-inch iMac delivers M1 to the desktop from $1,235

Today only, Amazon offers Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac starting from $1,235 for the 7-Core 256GB model. Down from $1,299, today’s offer is the second-best discount of the year, lowest in over a month, and a $64 discount. Plus, higher-end models are as much as $150 off right now, as well.

Bringing Apple’s M1 chip to a screen-based desktop design, the new iMac sports a 24-inch 4K Retina Display backed by True Tone support. On top of the integrated 1080p FaceTime camera, there’s also Spatial Audio-enabled speakers, Wi-Fi 6, and Thunderbolt connectivity. Plus, those who opt for the 8-core model will be able to take advantage of Ethernet in the power brick on top of the improved performance. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Twelve South HoverBar Duo stand complements your iPad

Twelve South is now currently offering the HoverBar Duo iPad Stand for $60. Marking a new 2022 low, you’d more regularly pay $80 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $8 and stacking up to $20 in savings. Ready to pair with everything from Apple’s flagship 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro to the compact iPad mini 6, Twelve South HoverBar Duo arrives as quite the versatile tablet accessory.

As we’ve come to expect from Twelve South, there’s a premium build that in this case pairs with three points of articulation to help adjust the viewing angle of your device. And living up to its name, HoverBar Duo also has a 2-in-1 design that props up an iPad on a desk or clamp underneath a cabinet. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

