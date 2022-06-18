Tips and tricks: Apple’s new 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter

Yesterday, Apple started selling the M2 MacBook Pro. As a new era of the Apple silicon begins, the company also released its first USB-C dual power adapters, introduced a couple of weeks ago during the WWDC 2022 keynote. If you’re buying a compatible Mac or just want a USB-C dual power adapter from Apple, here’s what you need to know.

Apple published a support page on how to use the 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter (via MacRumors), which gives us some nice insights on how useful this power adapter can be when charging an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or even a Mac.

It’s important to note that the company is offering two models of the 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter: a regular version that looks like a MacBook adapter and a compact version – as seen above.

While charging a single device it’s easy to understand, it’s when charging two devices that things can change. Apple says that when you connect two products, “power is automatically distributed between them based on their power requirements. For most devices, power is shared evenly when you have two devices charging at the same time.”

Apple gives three examples of how the USB-C dual power adapter would work with some of its products:

If you connect a Mac notebook and an iPhone or iPad, each device receives up to 17.5W;

If you connect an iPhone and an iPad, each device receives up to 17.5W;

If you connect a Mac notebook or iPhone and an Apple Watch or AirPods, the Mac notebook or iPhone receives up to 27.5W and the Apple Watch or AirPods receive up to 7.5W.

While Apple discloses that newer iPhones fast-charge with the 20W power adapter, it’s important to say that they will also benefit from charging faster with a 17.5W option.

If things don’t go as expected, the company shares a few tips to charge a device faster with the 35W USB-C power adapter:

Try charging a single device to ensure that your device can get the most power from your power adapter.

If you’re charging only a single device, unplug any charging cable that is not in use.

Try a different charging cable—preferably the one that came with your device.

Make sure that your devices don’t need more than 35W of power, which is the maximum amount of power that the power adapter can deliver.

If your device still isn’t charging, your device may not be compliant with the latest USB PD specifications.

You can find the dual USB-C power adapter from the Apple Online Store here.

Are you planning to buy one? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: