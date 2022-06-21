Apple 35W dual USB-C compact charger teardown reveals symmetrical internals, more [Video]

Last week, Apple started selling the new 35W dual USB-C charger in two versions, a regular and a compact model. Although both of them have the same capacities, there’s a small design tweak on the exterior of the product. A teardown video shows what it looks like under the plastic case.

Posted by the YouTube channel ChargerLAB, they give us the best look at the internal design and architecture of the Apple 35W dual USB-C compact charger. The six minutes video also reveals the bill of materials, listed below:

Input Fuse: SCHURTER

Bridge Rectifier: LITE-ON MRS30M (3A 1000V)

Electrolytic Capacitor: AiSHi, CapXon

Master Control Chip: PI ZN1431C

Transformer: Salcomp

Synchronous Rectifier: AOS AONS62920

Solid Capacitor: CapXon

MOSFET: ON Semiconductor NTTFS4C05N

Protocol Chip: Infineon CYPD4236-LQXQT

What’s interesting to see in the video is how symmetrical it is the internal components of the charger. For this product, Apple promises up to 35W when charging one device and 17.5W of power when charging two devices at once.

During the weekend, 9to5Mac shared tips and tricks about the product and how to take the most of it by showing how the 35W dual USB-C compact charger works with two devices at once.

If you connect a Mac notebook and an iPhone or iPad, each device receives up to 17.5W;

If you connect an iPhone and an iPad, each device receives up to 17.5W;

If you connect a Mac notebook or iPhone and an Apple Watch or AirPods, the Mac notebook or iPhone receives up to 27.5W and the Apple Watch or AirPods receive up to 7.5W.

While Apple discloses that newer iPhones fast-charge with the 20W power adapter, it’s important to say that they will also benefit from charging faster with a 17.5W option.

You can watch the ChargerLAB video showing more details about this new charger by Apple below. How do you feel about this product? Are you planning to buy one? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

