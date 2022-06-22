macOS 13 Ventura beta 2 now available to developers

macOS 13 Ventura beta 2 is finally available to developers. After a couple of weeks of the first seed of this upcoming operating system for the Mac, Apple is releasing a new build to developers to keep testing what’s next for the company’s computers. Here’s everything new with it.

Today’s build is 22A5286j. In a few weeks from now, Apple says it’s planning to release the first public beta, so more testers can be able to experience this operating system before it’s released to the general public later this fall. macOS 13 Ventura’s main focus is on continuity features, such as the ability to start a FaceTime call on the Mac and seamlessly switch to the iPhone or iPad.

Another great addition to macOS 13 Ventura is the Stage Manager feature, which not only is available to the iPad, but will also help users organize their workflows between apps and windows. For the first time, this operating system also brings two new stock apps: Clock and Weather.

Collaboration is another important word with the macOS 13 Ventura ecosystem:

With Messages , you can send collaboration invitations so everyone on a thread will automatically be added to the document spreadsheet, or project. Users will be able to see edits in real-time, and developers can integrate their app’s collaboration experiences with Message and FaceTime;

With iCloud Share Photo Library you can share your photo library with your family and give everyone equal permissions to add, edit, favorite, caption, and delete photos

Safari is also receiving some love with new collaboration features with:

Shared Tab Groups lets you share a set of tabs with friends. Everyone can add their own tabs and see the Tab Group update instantly as you work together.

Alongside macOS 13 Ventura beta 2, Apple is seeding iOS 16 beta 2, iPadOS 16 beta 2, watchOS 9 beta 2, and tvOS 16 beta 2.

If you spot any changes in macOS 13 Ventura or the other betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

