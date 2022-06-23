Apple Music student plan getting more expensive in the US, Canada, and UK

Apple last month quietly raised the price of the Apple Music student plan in several countries such as South Africa, India, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, and Israel. A month later, the company is now adjusting the prices of the Apple Music student plan in the US, Canada, and the UK.

As noted by 9to5Mac reader Michael Burkhardt, users are now being charged $5.99 for the Apple Music student plan in the US. Previously, the same plan was available for $4.99 per month. In the UK, the price has been increased from £4.99 to £5.99 per month.

A version of the Apple Music webpage archived on June 21 still shows the old prices in the US, Canada, and UK website, which suggests that Apple has raised prices for the Apple Music student plan in the last 48 hours. Apple is yet to confirm the price increases with a statement.

In the US, the Apple Music individual plan costs $9.99 per month – and that remains unchanged for now. The family plan for up to six people costs $14.99 per month, while there’s also the Apple Music Voice Plan, which costs $4.99 per month. Eligible students can subscribe to Apple Music at a discount through the UNiDAYS program.

Except for the Apple Music Voice Plan, which only works through Siri on Apple devices, all Apple Music plans offer full access to the platform’s song catalog on any device. It’s worth noting that the Apple Music student plan also comes with Apple TV+ bundled together at no additional cost, which the company says is a limited time offer.

Has Apple Music for students become more expensive in your country? Let us know in the comments below.

