Apple emphasizes out-of-state medical coverage for staff after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Apple has released a company statement in response to today’s decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade, which paves the way for states to make abortion illegal.

Apple said it supports employee’s rights to make their own choices about their reproductive health. It reiterated that its company health benefits include paying for out-of-state travel for procedures, if care is unavailable in their own state.

It is estimated that about half of the fifty US states will soon ban legal access to abortions, following the Supreme Court decision.

Out-of-state cover allows employees to travel to states where abortion remains a legal act, included with the company’s health insurance policy.

It’s worth noting that Apple’s benefits have accommodated out-of-state travel for more than ten years, so this isn’t anything new in light of the Supreme Court decision.

Apple also reminded its Texas employees of the policy back in September 2021, when a law went into effect that banned abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

“As we’ve said before, we support our employees’ rights to make their own decisions regarding their reproductive health. For more than a decade, Apple’s comprehensive benefits have allowed our employees to travel out-of-state for medical care if it is unavailable in their home state,” an Apple spokesperson told CNBC. Apple statement, via CNBC

Similar out-of-state travel polices are also being offered by other top companies, including Disney, Meta, and Reddit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: