Apple memo offers reassurance and support to employees affected by Texas abortion ban

Apple has issued a memo offering reassurance and support to employees who may be affected by the Texas abortion ban …

Background

NPR recently summarized the new position.

A new law went into effect in Texas that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. That’s well before many women even know they are pregnant. The law allows private citizens to sue abortion providers and anyone else who helps a woman obtain an abortion — including those who give a woman a ride to a clinic or provide financial assistance to obtain an abortion. Private citizens who bring these suits don’t need to show any connection to those they are suing. The law makes no exceptions for cases involving rape or incest […] Dr. Bhavik Kumar, a family medicine doctor who works for Planned Parenthood in Houston, says the law creating a lot of uncertainty for patients and providers […] “I know that there are many people who don’t have to ability to make it out of state … The logistics and ability to do so is not an option for them,” he said. “So I’m really concerned about what’s going to happen to people.”

Apple memo on Texas abortion ban

Apple has told employees that it supports their right to make their own decisions, and reassured them that they are free to travel out of state for care. TechCrunch saw a copy.

A message about women’s reproductive health care At Apple, we support our employees’ rights to make their own decisions regarding their reproductive health. We are actively monitoring the legal proceedings challenging the uniquely restrictive abortion law in Texas. In the meantime, we want to remind you that our benefits at Apple are comprehensive, and that they allow our employees to travel out-of-state for medical care if it is unavailable in their home state. If you need help in navigating your care or that of your dependents, your health plan carrier can confidentially assist you. Your health and well-being remain our highest priority, and we will continue to do all that we can to ensure that you and your families have access to the care that Apple provides.

Probably reflecting the strong feelings on both sides of this topic, the memo is unsigned. For the same reason, comments are turned off for this post.

