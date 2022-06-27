Apple TV+ psychological thriller ‘Surface’ features ‘Morning Show’ star in new trailer

There’s another big show coming to Apple TV+. The psychological thriller Surface just got its first trailer and more information about this eight-episode series coming later next month for Apple TV+ subscribers.

Created by Veronica West, Surface is set in high-end San Francisco and stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw from The Morning Show – she’s also the executive producer of the series – and plays Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt.

Apple TV+ explains the plot of the show:

As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived. Through twists and turns and an unexpected love triangle, this sexy, elevated thriller asks: What if you woke up one day and didn’t know your own secrets? “Surface” is a story of self- discovery which contemplates if we are pre-programmed to become who we are, or if we choose our own identity.

The ensemble cast of Surface starring alongside Mbatha-Raw includes Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House), Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk), Ari Graynor (I’m Dying Up Here), Academy Award nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Secrets & Lies), François Arnaud (I Killed My Mother), and Millie Brady (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies).

Surface is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine. This new series joins a string of projects between both companies, including the limited series The Last Thing He Told Me, based on The New York Times bestselling novel and executive produced by and starring Jennifer Garner, My Kind of Country, a groundbreaking global search for unconventional and extraordinary country music talent and the first competition series for the platform, The Morning Show, and the third-season of Truth be Told.

The psychological thriller Surface will be available on July 29 with three episodes at once. Then, a new one will be released every Friday.

