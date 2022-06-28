Belkin launches new 3-in-1 MagSafe stand that fast charges Apple Watch Series 7

When Apple introduced the iPhone 12 lineup with MagSafe, the company also featured a new 3-in-1 stand from Belkin that lets users recharge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and another Qi-compatible device at the same time. Belkin has now released a new version of its Boost Charge Pro stand that can fast charge the Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 7 is the first version of the Apple Watch to support fast charging. However, this feature requires new accessories – which means that not even the old Apple USB cable for Apple Watch is capable of fast charging the Series 7. That’s why Apple Watch Series 7 comes with a new USB-C cable in its box.

Belkin already offered some charging pads that can fast charge Apple Watch Series 7, and now the company is updating its popular Boost Charge Pro stand to deliver more power to the latest Apple Watch model.

As noted by The Verge, the new generation of Belkin’s Boost Charge Pro is pretty much identical to the old one. However, Belkin makes it clear that the 2022 model can recharge the Apple Watch Series 7 33% faster. According to the product webpage, recharging Series 7 from 0% to 80% takes only 45 minutes with the new stand.

Of course, the accessory also keeps the MagSafe connector, which delivers up to 15W for fast charging compatible iPhone and AirPods. It’s worth noting that regular Qi chargers deliver up to 7.5W when used with iPhone and up to 5W when used with AirPods.

How to buy the new Belkin stand for Apple Watch and iPhone

Belkin is now taking pre-orders of the new 3-in-1 Boost Charge Pro stand on its website. The product will hit stores in July with the price set at $150. You can also look for special offers on Apple Watch chargers at Amazon.

While you wait for the new one, be sure to read our full review of Belkin’s first generation Boost Charge Pro.

