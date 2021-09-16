Apple Watch Series 7 and SE now come with USB-C cable; fast charging may not work with MagSafe Duo

One of the few new features of the Apple Watch Series 7 is support for fast charging, which results in 33% faster charging time when compared to the Apple Watch Series 6. However, Apple says that fast charging requires a new USB-C cable (which now comes bundled in the box), but MagSafe Duo owners may not be able to take advantage of this feature.

According to Apple, the new Apple Watch Series 7 can go from 0 to 80% charge in about 45 minutes when using the new USB-C fast charging cable. The company also highlights on its website that 8 minutes of charging provides 8 hours of sleep monitoring, which is a great improvement since the Apple Watch battery still doesn’t last more than a full day.

Here’s what Apple says in its website:

Charges in no time. The entire charging system for Apple Watch Series 7 has been rethought to get you up and running faster than ever. With an updated charging architecture and fast-charging USB-C cable, it takes about 45 minutes to go from 0 to 80% charge.

Luckily for those planning to buy an Apple Watch Series 7, the new USB-C cable for fast charging is included in the box. As noted by my 9to5Mac colleague Zac Hall, the company also updated the Apple Watch SE box to include the new USB-C cable — although that model doesn’t support fast charging. Apple Watch Series 3 will keep regular USB-A cable.

MagSafe Duo compatibility

Future Apple Watch Series 7 owners should keep in mind that fast charging may not work with MagSafe Duo. Also noted by Zac Hall, Apple’s website emphasizes that the new Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger to USB-C cable is required for fast charging, while there’s no mention of MagSafe Duo charger compatibility.

It’s also important to note that Apple is emphasizing that faster charging is unlocked on Series 7 only when using the “fast-charging USB-C cable” that ships with the new Apple Watch. Our understanding is that Series 7 will not see these faster charging times when powered by Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger or other multi-charging docks. Actual testing when Series 7 is available will be required to present firm numbers.

Another related detail is that Apple previously offered a 0,3m USB-C cable for Apple Watch before the Series 7 announcement. However, the company says that the cable with fast charging support is a new 1-meter version, so it’s unclear whether or not the previous USB-C cable has support for this feature.

The new 1-meter Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger to USB-C cable is now being sold separately at Apple for $29. And just like Apple Watch Series 6, none of the Apple Watch models currently sold come with the power adapter included.

