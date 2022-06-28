Meta pushing Facebook Groups with new organization and discovery features

In an update today, Meta is introducing new ways to organize and quickly access Facebook Groups. These features help admins and members stay on top of their community engagements.

Meta has introduced channels, which are “focused spaces for people to connect in smaller, more casual settings within their communities.” The new features include a sidebar to access your favorite Facebook groups more quickly. The sidebar will list your groups as well as the latest activity within them that you haven’t seen yet.

Additionally, you can pin groups so they’ll show up first in your lineup – anytime you hop back into Facebook, pinned groups will be listed first and ready for you. Within each Facebook group, you’ll also find a new menu that shows events, shops, and various channels to make it easier to discover topics important to you.

The update is also helpful for Facebook group admins as they can create channels in smaller sizes to foster deeper conversations on specific areas of interest. There’s “community chat channels” for users to communicate within Messenger. “Community audio channels” allow members to jump in and out of audio conversations in real time. Finally, “Community feed channels” offer a way for group members to chat when convenient for them. With this, admins can tailor the group to more specific topics for interested members.

What do you think of the new update to help you organize Facebook Groups? Will you utilize any of these new tools?

