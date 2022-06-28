Spotify wants to create the band of your dreams with new Supergrouper feature

Spotify has announced Supergrouper, another social and personalized feature to keep distancing itself from its main competitor, Apple Music. With this function, the music streaming service aims to help you create the group of your dreams, with up to five artists you think would mix well together.

“Over the years, fans have been surprised by collaborations between their favorite artists onstage and in the recording booth. Remember when Gorillaz and Madonna performed together at the Grammys? […] The possibilities are endless for these creative partnerships – and fans have plenty of dream groupings of their own,” said Spotify in a blog post.

With that in mind, the music streaming service is inviting users in the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines to an in-app experience to create and share their ultimate all-star assemblies of artists with Spotify’s Supergrouper feature.

Look at your playlists and liked songs on Spotify; you’ll probably notice that the artists you listen to don’t fit into one genre or era. […] Maybe they come from different parts of the world, maybe some have passed on, or maybe they just haven’t had a reason to come together – yet. Supergrouper gives you the power to bring together your dream band of artists and share your creative combinations with friends and fellow fans.

Basically what Supergroupers will do is create a curated playlist from three to five of your favorite artists. In addition, you can create a name for this supergroup and select who would play each instrument so that you can share it on social media.

Here’s how to use Spotify’s Supergrouper feature:

Make sure your Spotify app is up-to-date. Visit https://spotify.com/supergrouper on your mobile device. Select the artists you’d like in your dream band. You’ll also get to select their roles, whether “The Lead,” “The Lyricist,” “The Hypeman,” and more. If you’re stuck, you can let Spotify randomize artists for you based on your listening habits. Take your personalization one step further and give your supergroup a special name. Supergrouper will create a personalized playlist for you that features music from all of your supergroup artists. Plus, you’ll receive a custom card to share with friends and followers on social media.

