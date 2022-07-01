Apple Watch Series 7 start at $329 in best July 4th deals, Sonos sale from $119, more

Heading into the holiday weekend, all of today’s best deals are now headlined by July 4th Apple Watch Series 7 discounts from $329. That’s alongside a refurbished Sonos sale from $119 with new all-time lows to go alongside $299 in savings on M1 MacBook Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 7 see July 4th deals from $329

The July 4th Apple deals are starting to roll in with Amazon now discounting Apple Watch Series 7 models. Leading the way are some of the more premium stainless steel styles, with the 45mm GPS + Cellular model falling to $629. Normally fetching $749, this is $120 in savings and marking a new all-time low at $46 under our previous mention. Centered around the new display that’s 20% larger and brighter than before, the new Apple Watch Series 7 delivers the brand’s latest fitness companion. Encased in various fresh colorways, these cellular models pack all of the same exercise, heart rate, ECG, and blood oxygen tracking, not to mention the new fast-charging mode that turns eight minutes of juice into enough charge for overnight wear. Here’s how Apple Watch Series 7 compares to the previous generation models.

Those who prefer more simple connectivity for their wearable can currently bring home the standard aluminum Apple Watch Series 7 on sale, too. These will upgrade your fitness routine with much of the same exercise feature set as the lead deal, just without the more premium build. Currently sitting at $70 off via Amazon, these are right around the best prices of the year and available in a wide range of styles right here starting at $329.

Sonos launches July 4th refurbished sale from $119

Sonos is now celebrating July 4th with as notable of an Independence Day sale as they come courtesy of its certified refurbished storefront. This time around delivering new all-time lows on nearly everything, shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Sonos Arc Soundbar at $539.25. Down from the usual $899 new condition price, today’s offer is well below our previous $719 mention and delivers the best price to date at $360 off. Those who don’t need the built-in microphone can also score the Sonos Arc SL for $509, down from $849 to mark a new low.

Arriving as the brand’s most capable smart soundbar, Sonos Arc delivers 11 drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. Plus, there are some other Sonos July 4th deals from $119.

M1 MacBook Pro sees $299 off clearance sale

Best Buy is now offering Apple’s now previous-generation 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro 256GB for $1,000 in Silver. Normally fetching $1,299, this is marking a new all-time low at $299 off while beating our previous mention by $100.

Even with the new M2 devices that are now shipping, today’s discount on the now previous-generation machine arrives as an even better value. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, the M1 MacBook Pro packs a slim design that’s backed by 17-hour battery life. Not to mention a pair of Thunderbolt ports, the Touch Bar, and 8GB of RAM as well as 256GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains.

