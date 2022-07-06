Apple updates AirPods beta firmware available to developers

Following the release of iOS 16 beta 3 for developers earlier today, Apple has now updated the beta firmware for the AirPods, which is also available to developers. The update enhances the Automatic Switching feature and brings other improvements to Apple’s wireless headphones.

In addition to improving Automatic Switching, iOS 16 introduces a new feature called “Personalized Spatial Audio” that uses the iPhone’s TrueDepth camera to create a “personal profile” for Spatial Audio. The AirPods beta firmware also brings the LC3 codec for AirPods Max, which enables higher quality audio calls.

One thing to keep in mind is that the beta firmware is only available for second-generation AirPods, third-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Today’s build number is 5A5304a.

To install beta firmware on your AirPods, connect your iPhone to Xcode in order to enable the Developer menu in iOS. After that, turn on the “Pre-Release Beta Firmware” toggle under the Developer menu. According to Apple, it can take up to 24 hours for AirPods to update after enabling this option.

It’s worth noting that in order to install the beta firmware on AirPods, the iPhone or iPad on which they are paired must be running iOS 16 or iPadOS 16.

iOS 16 is currently available as beta software for developers via the Apple Developer website. A public beta will be released this month, while the official release is expected this fall.

