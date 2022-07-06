iOS 16 beta 3 includes clownfish wallpaper from original iPhone

Apple has just released iOS 16 beta 3 for developers, and while we’re still looking to find out what’s new with today’s update, it seems that Apple has added an easter egg in celebration of 15 years of the iPhone. The classic clownfish wallpaper from the original iPhone is back – sort of.

As found by 9to5Mac in the internal files of iOS 16 beta 3, Apple has remastered the iconic clownfish wallpaper from the very first iPhone. However, there’s a catch. The clownfish wallpaper is not yet available as an option for users – at least not for everyone.

While some users on Twitter have been able to find it, others are not seeing the clownfish wallpaper in the iPhone home and lock screen settings, which is probably a bug.

As we previously explained, the wallpapers in iOS 16 are no longer static images, but rather real-time rendered animations that interact with the clock on the lock screen. Luckily, 9to5Mac has found a way to render the new wallpaper so that we can share it as an image.

You can download the “new” clownfish wallpaper in its full resolution below. Be sure to click the (i) button and save the full resolution wallpaper – and then set it via the Photos app or Settings app if you’re using an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

It’s worth noting that iOS 16 is currently available as beta software for developers via the Apple Developer website. A public beta will be released this month, while the official release is expected this fall.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: