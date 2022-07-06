iOS 16 beta 3 and iPadOS 16 beta 3 now rolling out to developers

iOS 16 beta 3 and iPadOS 16 beta 3 are now rolling out to developers, two weeks after the second beta was released. The last iOS 16 beta brought a number of changes, including updates to the Lock Screen, new wallpaper options, and more. iOS 16 beta 3 is expected to continue refining these new features…

Each new iOS 16 beta is likely to bring a significant number of changes, bug fixes, and even new features. Apple keeps a keen eye on the feedback it receives from iOS 16 beta testers, and each subsequent beta aims to address complaints, bug reports, and performance issues.

The build number for iOS 16 beta 3 is 20A5312g.

Here’s a recap of our coverage of iOS 16 beta 2 changes:

Keep in mind that iOS 16 is currently only available to registered developer beta testers. The update will launch to public beta testers sometime this month, followed by a release to the general public in September. Testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 16 beta on primary devices for the time being.

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 16 beta 3 or iPadOS 16 beta 3? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

