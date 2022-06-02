iOS 16 release date: When does developer and public beta and official release come out?

The next major update for iPhone is iOS 16 and we’re close to seeing Apple reveal the features and changes that will arrive with the new software. There are several launches when it comes to the iOS 16 release date including the developer beta, public beta, and the official public debut. Here’s what to expect…

Traditionally, Apple reveals its next version of iOS at the WWDC keynote and launches the first developer beta within hours.

Over the last few years, we’ve seen the first free iOS public beta launch three to four weeks after the first developer beta with the official public release following after the fall iPhone event.

iOS 16 could include iPhone upgrades and changes for notifications, Messages, health features, an always-on lock screen, and more. Meanwhile, iPadOS 16 could bring an all-new multitasking UI.

iOS 16 developer beta – expected June 6 release at WWDC iOS 16 public beta – expected end of June or early July iOS 16 public release – expected in September

iOS 16 developer beta release date

As long as Apple doesn’t change its yearly tradition, the iOS 16 developer beta should become available on June 6 following the WWDC 2022 keynote.

This build isn’t designed for just anyone to run and isn’t recommended (especially early versions) to install on a primary iPhone. Access to the iOS 16 developer beta requires a paid Developer account with Apple.

Public beta

Last year the iOS 15 public beta came just over three weeks after the first developer beta. That provides some time for the initial bugs and issues to be ironed out before a bigger group of people try out the new software.

With WWDC and the first iOS 16 dev release expected on June 6, that means we could see the first iOS 16 public beta in late June or if it’s pushed back further, early July.

The iOS 16 public beta should remain free. Here’s a look at how the process works:

iOS 16 official release date

Apple has historically launched the new iOS release about a week after its September event in previous years. However, it shook things up in 2020 by officially launching iOS 14 just one day after its Time Flies event. But for iOS 15, Apple returned to the week later approach.

Past iOS release dates:

If Apple ends up doing its iPhone event on September 13, we could see the official iOS 16 release date land on September 19 this year.

