iOS 16 iPhone battery percentage not showing? Here’s what to do

A handy new feature Apple is bringing with iOS 16 is iPhone battery percentage in the status bar that shows at all times on the Home screen, app pages, in apps, and more. However, there are a few caveats, read on for what to do if the iOS 16 iPhone battery percentage isn’t showing on your device.

Interestingly, the iOS 16 iPhone battery percentage feature didn’t arrive until beta 5 (public beta 3). While some users have seen it turned on by default when installing the latest beta, you may have to manually enable it on your iPhone.

This marks the first time the battery percentage has been in the status bar on modern iPhones since it was dropped with the iPhone X back in 2017.

iOS 16 iPhone battery percentage: How to enable on your device

iOS 16 is currently available as a free public or paid developer beta. Learn more about installing iOS 16 in our full guide.

Make sure you’re running iOS 16 beta 5 (or public beta 3) Open the Settings app on your iPhone (see below for compatible models) Swipe down and tap Battery At the top, tap the toggle next to Battery Percentage If it’s not showing, you either aren’t running iOS 16 beta 5 (public beta 3) yet or the feature isn’t compatible with your iPhone

Here’s how those steps look:

Compatible iPhones

Currently in the iOS 16 beta 5/public beta 3, these are the models that appear to work with the new feature:

iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone X

For now, that means it’s not available for iPhone 13 and 12 mini, iPhone 11, or iPhone XR.

A few other details about the iOS 16 iPhone battery percentage:

When your iPhone is not charging, you’ll see the normal battery icon but with the percentage number inside (it will show fully white with the number until it’s below 20%)

If your iPhone is in low power mode, the battery icon turns yellow but still shows the percentage

When charging, you’ll see the percentage with a small charging icon

If your iPhone is below 20%, you’ll see the icon turn red with the percentage number

What do you think about the iOS 16 iPhone battery percentage? Are you excited to see it return? Or wish it was done in a different way? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

