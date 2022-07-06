Apple ranks first in brand intimacy study for Tech & Telecom category

In MBLM’s Brand Intimacy 2022 Study, Apple has ranked first in Tech & Telecommunications category. The study has been announced in April, but new parts of the report are now being made available, as 9to5Mac already reported Apple ranked third in how consumers bond with the brands they use and love, staying behind Tesla (second place) and Disney (first place).

Sony and Android ranked second and third in the tech & telecom category. The remaining brands in the top 10 for the industry are Microsoft, Nvidia, HTC, HP, Adobe, IBM, and Dell.

“Tech & telecom has gradually moved up in our Brand Intimacy study over the years, which demonstrates the category’s growing importance in our daily lives,” said Mario Natarelli, managing partner at MBLM. “This trend was accelerated by COVID, which caused us to rely heavily on technology to communicate, work, inform, entertain, socialize, and maintain our wellbeing. Brands leveraged this shift and have enhanced their services to become more ingrained in consumers’ lives, a trend we see continuing, even as we have gradually returned to a new normal.”

When talking about Apple, users highlight Apple Music, Apple’s features related to health, safety, and how the company’s products change people’s lives for the better. Interesting, the emoji people relate to the most with Apple is the pleading emoji.

In the MLBM study this year, Apple ranked third overall and is the top-ranking tech & telecom brand, but it was the top-ranking most intimate brand in the study for multiple years, most recently in the COVID 2020 and 2021 studies.

Here’s what the MLBM study concludes about Apple ranking first in tech and telecom, and third overall:

The results for Apple, as indicated in this year’s study, is a high level of emotional connection that affects consumer decision-making and the way they talk and feel about the brand. Apple’s products, policies, services, and marketing work together to create unique experiences, address customer needs, and build bonds and establish reciprocity with users.

