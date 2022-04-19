Apple ranks behind Disney and Tesla in new brand intimacy survey

In MBLM’s Brand Intimacy 2022 Study, Apple has ranked third in how consumers bond with the brands they use and love, staying behind Tesla (second place) and Disney (first place). Here are the top findings of the report.

According to the study, three technology brands are featured in the top 10 (Apple, Tesla, and Android), up from two in 2021.

“We are thrilled to share the next generation of the Brand Intimacy study,” said Mario Natarelli, managing partner, MBLM. “Leveraging big data and artificial intelligence takes the emotional science behind brand performance to the next level. This new methodology gives us broader and more real-time insights. We are now able to assess more authentic and vivid sentiment from consumers.”

The scale of the study included more than 600 brands and more than 1.4 billion words analyzed over 2021. As of today, MBLM is only announcing the top-performing brands, followed by industry insights across 19 categories, and the third with unique brand features and perspectives.

According to the survey, Apple continues to dominate stages, which identify “the depth and degree of intensity in the relationship between a consumer and a brand. There are three stages of intimacy with criteria for each progression: sharing, bonding, and fusing.”

Here are the top 10 brands, including their scores:

Disney – 68.1

Tesla – 67.4

Apple – 65.3

Sony – 65.0

YouTube – 64.3

Mercedes – 63.9

Trader Joe’s – 59.8

Netflix – 59.6

Android – 59.1

SEGA – 59.1

People can read the study methodology here.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: