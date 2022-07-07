Evernote now lets users create recurring tasks in its app and website

The popular notes and task management platform Evernote announced this week an update to the Tasks feature, which was introduced last year as a new way to let users create to-do lists with dates, reminders, alerts, flags, and more. With the update, Evernote now lets users create recurring tasks.

As announced by the company in a blog post, Evernote’s recurring tasks will help users remember things they need to do repeatedly without having to create a new task every time. So if you have a weekly meeting or some other recurring habit, you can now easily add them into Evernote to be reminded about them.

According to Evernote, recurring tasks was one of the most requested features by users since the introduction of Tasks in 2021.

A seemingly endless to-do list can be daunting. What do you tackle first? Where do you begin? Recurring tasks help you get a jump-start on your agenda by allowing you to be proactive rather than reactive. That way, you can be more present and approach your to-dos methodically and calmly. Whatever you have on your plate on a regular basis, recurring tasks help you plan for it, prepare for it, and stay ahead of the game.

Setting up a recurring task in Evernote is quite simple. When you’re choosing the date for a task, Evernote will show the recurring task option. There, users can choose to repeat that task every day, week, fortnight, month, or year. You can even set a recurring task directly from a note.

Of course, users can enable reminders for recurring tasks just as for regular tasks.

Evernote says that the recurring tasks feature is now being rolled out to all users on its app and website. More details about the feature can be found on the Evernote website. iOS users can download the Evernote app for free on the App Store, although some features require a premium subscription.

