Deals: Nomad 30% off Apple accessory sale, Philips Hue HomeKit lighting, more

All of today’s best deals are now live with a 30% off sitewide Nomad sale on its popular Apple accessories. That’s alongside the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus HomeKit set for $90 alongside this 4-in-1 mophie charging station. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nomad launches 30% off Apple accessory sale

Nomad today is celebrating its 10-year anniversary by launching a 30% off sitewide sale that applies to just about everything. Including all of its in-house Apple chargers, iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and more, these are the best prices of the year on just about everything and marking rare chances to save on some of the newer releases. Our top pick is the new Base One Max for $105. Down from $150, this is one of the very first discounts and a new all-time low at $45 off.

Delivering Nomad’s latest charger, the new Base One Max packs MFi-certified MagSafe charging out of the box that can refuel your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset at 15W speeds. Pairing solid metal with a unique glass design, it’ll also look the part for your Apple setup be it the desk or nightstand with an Apple Watch charger built-in to complete the package. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus HomeKit starter set hits $90

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit for $90. Normally fetching $129, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in months at $39 off and marks the third-best price of the year. Delivering everything you need to get started in the Philips Hue ecosystem, this bundle delivers the latest iteration of Lightstrip Plus alongside the bridge that enables HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control.

With both Bluetooth and Zigbee control, this is a great way to bring 6-feet of multicolor illumination to your space, be it for some ambient lighting on a shelf or to make for a more immersive home theater experience.

Save 33% on mophie’s 4-in-1 Apple wireless charging mat

Amazon currently offers the mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat for $100. Down from the usual $150 price tag, today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low at 33% off while besting the previous discount by $20.

mophie’s 4-in-1 mat arrives with the ability to top off all of the gear in your Apple kit. With four different 10W Qi pads, you’ll be able to refuel a pair of iPhones alongside two pairs of AirPods or other earbuds. There’s also a USB port around back to plug in an Apple Watch charging puck to refuel a fifth device. We also found it to be a perfect option for families in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

NZXT Signal capture cards review: HD60 and 4K30 give solid performance for the price [Video]

EPOS H6Pro audio bundle giveaway: Premium Gaming headset and sound card [Video]

HyperX Cloud MIX Buds review: True wireless gaming earbuds at home or on the go [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: