HomeKit Weekly: Meross Smart Light Strip can add dimmable lighting to a door frame, window, or mirror with full HomeKit support

Meross continues to expand its HomeKit compatible product portfolio with its new Light Strips that include over 30 feet of lights for a fantastic price. Meross continues to provide an ever-expanding product portfolio with native HomeKit support. As I review the Meross Light Strips, I want to explain an underappreciated use case for this product type.

Adding lights in a closet where there weren’t previously installed lights can be a challenge. In my oldest son’s room, we ran into this issue. For whatever reason, the electrician didn’t install any lights in the closet. It might have been due to how small it was, but it became an issue as the time would change every year and the was less natural light in the room. We looked at installing a light with an electrician, and it was going to be hundreds of dollars and require cutting in the sheetrock. We quickly decided it wasn’t worth it.

It was around this time I was getting into HomeKit products for testing and reviews. We eventually came to the conclusion that a light strip was the most economical way to add lights to the room. He had an electrical outlet right outside the closet for power, and then we fished the cord under the door and pulled it tight around the door frame. We then used the adhesive on it to wrap it around the inside of the door frame. The Meross Light Strip includes a manual push-button operation, so it’s easy to turn on without needing Siri or access to an iOS device as well.

Meross Light Strip and HomeKit

Meross’s deep support of HomeKit doesn’t mean it only supports HomeKit. On its Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Strip, it includes support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings. As much as I love HomeKit, I prefer when customers have a choice, and by including support for all the major smart home platforms, Customers can pick the best platform at the time but have the freedom to change in the future.

Onboarding the Meross Light Strip into HomeKit is as simple as connecting the lights together, plugging it up to an electrical outlet, and then scanning the HomeKit code. Meross offers an app to help with installation, but there’s no need to download it unless you want to upgrade the firmware in the future. I love a HomeKit device that I can install, scan, and onboard into HomeKit. In fact, it took me longer to unbox the light stip than it did for HomeKit to onboard it.

Summary

Overall, the Meross Light Strip is a beneficial addition to your HomeKit environment. It’s a great value for how long it is, and how flexible the installation can be. It can be wrapped around a desk, mirror, or in my case, providing lights to a closet. It includes over 30 feet of light strips, dimming support, and thousands of color combinations.

Meross makes some incredible values for building out HomeKit in your home, so check out their entire product portfolio.

