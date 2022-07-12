Everything new with Focus Mode on iOS 16

Focus Mode on iOS 16 is receiving a lot of improvements. First announced during WWDC 2021, this function helps users to save time by choosing different apps that can notify them depending on the time of the day. For example, when you’re working, you can change your Home Screen and only receive notifications from selected apps. The same’s worth with your personal time, when you’re exercising, etc.

iOS 16 improves this experience with even more features. Here’s everything new with Focus Mode on this upcoming operating system, which is also available for public beta testers.

One of the most interesting things with Focus Mode on iOS 16 is tied with the new Lock Screen, which got a beautiful revamp. With Lock Screen linking, you can transform how your iPhone looks and functions at the same time by connecting your Lock Screen to your Focus. Activate a Focus Mode to swipe to the corresponding Lock Screen automatically.

Focus Mode on iOS 16 also brings:

Home Screen page suggestions: iOS suggests Home Screen pages with apps and widgets that are most relevant to the Focus Mode you’re setting up.

Focus filters: Set boundaries within Apple apps like Calendar, Mail, Messages, and Safari to draw boundaries for each Focus enabled. For example, choose a set of Tab Groups to show up in Safari while in the Work Focus, or hide your work calendar when you’re using the Personal Focus.

Focus Mode suggestions in Lock Screen gallery: iOS suggests a relevant set of Lock Screens for provided Focus options, such as a data-rich Lock Screen when you’re using the Work Focus, or a photo Lock Screen while you’re using the Personal Focus.

Allow and silence list: When you’re setting up a Focus Mode, select apps and people you want to receive notifications from by either allowing them or silencing them.

Easier setup: Apple is also making it easier to get started with Focus Mode on iOS 16 with a personalized setup experience for each option.

Last but not least, the company is also integrating the Focus Filter API to iOS 16, so developers can use the signal that you are using to enable Focus Mode to hide distracting content. In addition, you can have Focus Mode turned on automatically at a set time or location, or while using a certain app.

Wrap up

These are the new features available on Focus Mode for iOS 16, coming later this fall. Are you excited to try these new functions to improve your iPhone usage? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

