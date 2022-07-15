Deals: iPad Air 5 now $559, official iPhone 13 series cases from $28, Philips Hue gear, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are headlined by Apple’s iPad Air 5 on sale from $559. That’s alongside official iPhone 13 series cases from $28 and a rare markdown on the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip at $102. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad Air 5 wasn’t on sale for Prime Day, now down to $559

After Prime Day came and went without any price cuts going live, we were beginning to think that Amazon forgot about Apple’s latest iPad Air 5. But now to close out the week, the retailer is finally discounting the most recent iPadOS experience. Right now, Amazon has the entry-level iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi 64GB starting at $559 in several colorways. That’s down from the $599 going rate and matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date. You can also save $70 on the 256GB capacity, as well as Wi-Fi + Cellular models, too.

Apple’s new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same desktop-class architecture as its other machines thanks to the Neural Engine-backed M1 chip. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage.

Official iPhone 13 series silicone MagSafe cases start at $28

Amazon is now rolling out a fresh batch of official iPhone 13 series cases to close out the workweek. Delivering the first price cuts in over a month on Apple’s in-house Silicone MagSafe cases, several styles are available for each of the latest devices starting at $28. Each of the covers normally sells for $49, and the discounts today are either matching the second-best prices to date or returning to the all-time lows, depending on the device and colorway.

Keeping up the premium stylings of other official Apple cases, these silicone offerings protect your iPhone 13 series device with a soft-touch and grippy finish that comes in one of several styles. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging passthrough. Head below for a full rundown on the new styles.

Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip sees rare discount to $102

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip for $102. Normally fetching $180, today’s offer is marking a new all-time low at $78 off while beating our previous mention by $48. As one of the latest additions to the Philips Hue ecosystem that launched back in October, the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip enters as a long-awaited option for bringing addressable RGB lighting into your space.

It measures 6 feet in length and, on top of pairing with the greater Hue ecosystem over Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration, works by itself thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. The lightstrip extension is also on sale and sitting at $42 from its usual $60 price tag. Get a closer look at the Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip in our launch coverage.

