Deals: AirPods 3 fall to $160 at Amazon, official Apple Watch bands from $25, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by AirPods 3 going on sale for the first time in months at $160. That’s alongside official Apple Watch bands from $25 and Logitech’s popular MX Keys Advanced for Mac at $95. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods 3 have been hard to find in stock, now on sale for $160

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest AirPods 3 for $160. Delivering the first actual discount since back in May, today’s offer is a rare chance as of late to actually save any cash on the recent releases. These typically retail for $179 and have largely been out of stock over the past several weeks. So while the $19 in savings might just be the third-best price to date, it’s a notable chance to finally save.

Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package.

Official Apple Watch bands start at $25

Amazon is now discounting a collection of official Apple Watch bands, with the Leather Link style leading the way at $80. Available in several styles for both 45 and 41mm wearables, these are down from the usual $99 price tag in order to mark the first time since February several colorways were up for grabs. These are also the second-best discounts to date at $5 under our previous Prime Day mention. You’re looking at one of the more recent additions to Apple’s official stable of Watch bands, not to mention one of its more premium offerings. Comprised of handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France, this is certainly one of the more premium in-house straps from Apple. Alongside its stylish appearance, the Leather Link band also features a magnetic design that locks in place without having to fuss with a clasp.

Apple Watch band discounts:

Logitech’s popular MX Keys Advanced for Mac sees rare discount

Amazon is now offering the Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Keyboard for Mac at $95. Down from $120, today’s offer is delivering the first notable price cut of the year at $25 off while marking the best we’ve seen since last summer.

Logitech’s MX Keys Advanced is one of the more popular workstation upgrades on the market for Macs thanks to its premium build with matching Space Gray finish. Alongside a macOS keyboard layout, this model sports a backlit design with both Bluetooth and the USB wireless receiver connectivity backed by FLOW support rounding out the package to switch between various devices in your setup. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: HyperX DuoCast perfectly rounds out its streaming mic line-up [Video]

NZXT Signal capture cards review: HD60 and 4K30 give solid performance for the price [Video]

EPOS H6Pro audio bundle giveaway: Premium Gaming headset and sound card [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: